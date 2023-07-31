Home page World

From: Bettina Menzel

Split

A coronavirus mutation is causing a mass death among cats in Cyprus. Antidotes are rare and expensive, experts are alarmed.

Munich/Nicosia – During the corona pandemic, experts repeatedly warned of a dangerous mutation of the virus. Although the pandemic is over, the cat population in Cyprus is currently experiencing a mass death from Corona. A mutation of the corona virus has already wiped out a third of the cats on the holiday island since the beginning of the year. There are hardly any antidotes – moreover, these cannot always be obtained legally.

Three hundred thousand cats die from coronavirus mutation in Cyprus

A mutation of the corona virus has been raging in Cyprus for about six months. Feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) caused by the virus has already wiped out a third of the island’s total cat population since the beginning of the year. The virus is transmitted via the animals’ saliva and nasal secretions as well as the smallest particles of faeces.

However, in contrast to the corona virus itself, people cannot become infected with the variant. Most of the approximately one million cats that live on the holiday island of Cyprus are strays. Therefore, the exact infection is difficult to document, reports the Swiss newspaper 20 minutes.

Three cats on a wall on the holiday island of Cyprus. Young animals in particular are affected by the FPI virus (symbol image). © Mikhail Shokhirev/Imago

Coronavirus mutation in Cyprus: “90 percent of cats will die”

Stronger cats can make antibodies and survive, veterinarian Kostis Larkou told the news outlet AFP. At the same time, he emphasized the high mortality after contracting the virus. “About 90 percent of the cats will die,” says the doctor. Young cats in particular are affected by the disease, said the veterinarian. Antidotes exist, but they are difficult to obtain and very expensive. Only one drug is approved in Cyprus that works against the FPI virus – costs of 3,000 to 7,000 euros per cat would be incurred here.

Loud 20 minutes an anti-Covid pill could also help against the diseases, but this is not approved for animals in Cyprus. Another antiviral pill can only be imported into Cyprus under strict conditions. Accordingly, effective medicines for the four-legged friends are currently only available on the black market, as a doctor told the Swiss newspaper. A feline medicine expert at the University of Edinburgh said she had never witnessed such a devastating outbreak of the disease (bme/AFP).