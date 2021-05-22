ofChristina Denk shut down

Again and again there is talk of new corona virus variants. But how often will the virus mutate? Researchers see the first braking steps in the variations.

Munich – B.1.1.7, B.1.351, B.1.617 – or better known as British, South African and Indian variants. New mutations of the coronavirus keep appearing. But how many will there be and what characteristics will they have? A question that scientists want to find out about. Has the number of mutations already been exhausted?

Corona mutations: the origin of the variants could allow conclusions to be drawn about further developments

In order to know how the coronavirus could mutate further, the origin of the variants is important. A common scenario is that people with a weakened immune system are less likely to get rid of the virus. The immune system fights the virus, but not effectively enough to get rid of it. This allows the virus in the patient’s body to adapt more quickly. Above all, this favors variants to which antibodies bind more poorly – so-called escape mutations. Researchers have also argued when the British mutant was discovered.

Adam Grundhoff from the Leibniz Institute, confronts the theory focus.de also as plausible. “There are, of course, very few investigated cases to refer to,” he emphasizes. Above all, the circumstances under which such a mutation was observed are special. “These are mostly people who have been treated in hospital for a long time and are severely immunosuppressed.” However, he also sees a weak point in the theory. The escape mutations that are currently mostly observed must have originated in a functioning immune system. In a weakened immune system there is no pressure to “flee” from antibodies. Even when treated with antibodies.

Corona mutations: step-by-step development of mutations through immunization?

Another possibility of emergence is a step-by-step development, as with the P1 variant, says Sébastien Calvignac-Spencer, an expert at the RKI focus.de. A partially immunized population would promote the mutation. “If you look at the countries in which the mutations appear, for example Brazil, South Africa and England, then these are all populations in which a certain level of immunity is already present due to the almost unchecked spread at times,” assesses biologist Martina Sester . In addition, there would probably also be healthy people who would find it difficult to get rid of the virus.

In the end, there are probably two effects that add up. On the one hand, the virus still has a lot of leeway to mutate due to its novelty. On the other hand, as mentioned at the beginning, the immune deficiencies would also enable mutations that would otherwise disappear, the researchers say to the magazine.

Corona mutations: what’s next? – Will the virus mutate frequently?

What is the prognosis? How many mutations are there still to come? The researchers seem to agree on one point. The same patterns occur over and over again in the mutations. “You keep seeing the same mutations, and that shows that the spectrum is slowly being exhausted,” says Adam Grundhoff. “There haven’t been any really new mutations in the last four or five months.” It is primarily a matter of new combinations of changes.

Sebastién Calvignac-Spencer also expects a slowdown: “I expect the rate of phenotypic changes to decrease over time,” says the RKI expert. “But I just don’t know whether it will take two years or two decades.” Gaps in information make a more precise forecast difficult. Some mutations may go completely undetected because they don’t spread more effectively. Current variants probably show one thing: the virus is not yet at the end of its possibilities. Grundhoff reassures us that the developments should not be overestimated. They are variants, not new viruses. “It is important that we keep a little calm.” (chd)

List of rubric lists: © kasto via www.imago-images.de