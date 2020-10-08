There is great news for the world battling Corona. In the UK, preparations for widespread introduction of the corona virus vaccine have been started from next month. Britain’s National Health System is going to offer vaccination at 5 places in the country till Christmas. For this, thousands of NHS personnel will be deployed in these places. There is a plan to vaccinate Corona to at least 10 thousand people every day.According to a report in the British newspaper The Sun, people who are most likely to be exposed to corona virus infection during vaccination will be called first. Centers will be built in Leeds, Hull and London to vaccinate Corona. Trainee nurses and paramedics will be deployed at these centers. Apart from this, mobile units will also be prepared which will go to the needy people and care homes.

Result of first trial in one month

A source said, “We will get the results of the first trial in a month. In such a situation, first of all vaccination can start before Christmas. But preparations are going on so that vaccine is not delayed if vaccine is effective. The British government said that the army would be deployed while applying the corona virus vaccine.

The UK Health Minister said that plans were being made to bring the NHS and soldiers together so that the corona virus vaccine could be applied. He said that vaccine is a great ray of hope. Let us know that the Oxford University Vaccine is leading in the vaccine race in Britain. Trials of this vaccine have been going on since April. It is expected that the regulatory body will approve this vaccine before Christmas.



10 million dose order of vaccine

The UK government has already ordered 100 million doses before allowing vaccine. The Oxford Vaccine has to be applied twice to a human. This has further aggravated the British government. The proposal states that apart from health workers, other doctors associated with health services will also be assisted in the introduction of vaccine. People living in care homes will be vaccinated after the age of 80 and NHS staff. After this, the vaccine will be given to 65 years of age and then to the youth.