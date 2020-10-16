In a city in eastern China, the corona vaccine is being sold to people in the high risk group as a separate experiment from clinical trials. The vaccination is being given for $ 60 (about Rs. 4400) under the Emergency Immunization Program. CoronaVac, a vaccine developed by Beijing-based Synovac Biotech, is being given to health workers, people involved in epidemic prevention, people in service, and port injectors in the city of Jiaxing, Zhejiang province in eastern China.

According to Chinese government media, the experimental vaccine will be applied to ordinary citizens later. The Jiaxing Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said, “The vaccine developed by the Chinese company Synovac Biotech Limited will be given to 400 people ($ 59.5) for people aged 18 to 59 years.”

The Jiaxing CDC has also stated that the vaccine has not been officially approved for marketing, it has only been approved for immediate use. The vaccine has two doses that are administered at intervals of 14–28 days.

“The company’s vaccine is in the final stages of trials in Brazil, Indonesia and Turkey,” Reuters said in a report on Friday. The company said an interim analysis of Phase 3 could come in early November. “In late June, China’s National Health Commission (NHC) approved emergency use of vaccines for high-risk people under the Chinese Vaccine Management Act. Was given.

On September 25, a top health officer said that Beijing had received consent and support from the World Health Organization for emergency use. Since July, China has applied experimental vaccines to thousands of people. However, the WHO told HT that Beijing had initiated vaccination on the decision of the domestic authority.