Highlights: Earlier, the decision to close the school by December 31 was taken by the BMC commissioner.

Schools have been opened in Madhya Pradesh from December 18

Assam government has announced the opening of government schools from January 1

Mumbai

It has been decided to keep all the schools in Mumbai closed till January 15, after the new type of corona virus was exposed. Earlier, the decision to close the school till December 31 was taken by the BMC commissioner. Let us tell you that a new type of corona virus was first found in Britain. Many countries of the world have canceled all flights coming from Britain.

Preparing to open many state schools

Amid the ongoing Corona crisis in the country, many states have decided to open schools in the new year, while some states will keep schools closed as a precaution. The Karnataka government had asked to start classes for 10th and 12th grades from January 1.

The Assam government has announced the opening of government schools from January 1. The Rajasthan government is preparing to open schools from January 6 to class 12 from January 4. All government schools and coaching centers will be opened in Bihar from January 4.

The Chief Minister of Delhi has already said that Delhi’s schools will not be opened until the vaccine is introduced. Schools have been opened in Madhya Pradesh since 18 December. Here students of class 9th and 11th are allowed to come to school with the approval of the parent.