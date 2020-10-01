Nasal Swab was taken from a woman’s nose in the US to test the corona virus, which threatened her life. Actually, during the test, his brain lining got punctured and the brain fluid came out of his nose. This terrible incident has been reported by doctors in a medical journal on Thursday. According to doctors, if it was not treated in time, a bacterial infection could also occur in the woman’s brain.The report said that the 40-year-old woman had a problem before which she was not aware. There was also an error in the test which led to such an accident. With this, the need to do the test more carefully has been considered. Jaret Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery senior author Jarrett Walsh has stated that people who have a large sinus or have undergone skull surgery should ask for an oral test.

The test was not done correctly before

Walsh reported that the woman went for a nasal test before elective hernia surgery. Later clear fluid was found coming out of the nose. Then he was sent to Walsh when he had headaches, vomiting, stiff throat, light problems. The woman believes that her swob was not done correctly. The special thing was that the woman had been undergoing treatment for intercranial hypertension for years. This means that the pressure of the fluid protecting the brain was very high.

… then the problem of brain increases

The doctors then removed a little fluid by applying a shunt which reduced the problem but due to this he developed encephalocele which is a defect of the skull. In this, the lining of the brain reaches the nose and there is a possibility of a burst. It could not be detected in earlier scans. If they had not been treated yet, there could have been a bacterial infection in their brain via the nose.

