The month of September proved very bad for India facing the Kovid-19 epidemic. With the death of 1173 people on Wednesday, the number of deaths from Kovid-19 in India has reached 98,628. Of these, 33,255 people died (33.7 percent) in the month of September. 28,859 in August, 19,122 in July and 11,988 in June and 4267 in May due to Kovid.

On Wednesday, 86,768 new cases of corona virus have been found and the number of corona cases in India has crossed 63 lakhs. In the month of September, there have been 26.24 lakh cases of corona virus, which is 41 percent of the total number of cases. In August last month, 19.87 lakh cases of corona virus were found. At present, the number of active cases in India is 9.47 lakhs. Karnataka has become the third state after Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, where more than 6 lakh cases of corona virus have been reported.

18 thousand 317 new cases of corona in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, 18317 new cases of corona virus infection were reported, after which the number of infected people has reached 13 lakh 84 thousand 446 on Wednesday. The Health Department has said that 481 people died in the state due to which the number of people who have died so far from this infection has increased to 36,662.

In Mumbai, 2654 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported, due to which the number of infected people has increased to 2 lakh 5 thousand 268, while the number of deaths in Mumbai has reached 8,929 so far with 46 more deaths. Health officials said that in the same way a total of 5743 new cases were reported in Mumbai division, which has brought the total number of infected to 4 lakh 81 thousand 103. So far, 15 thousand 851 infected have died in the area.

