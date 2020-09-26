Ranchi: In Jharkhand, the rate of patients recovering from Corona virus has increased to 82.34 percent, while the average rate of the country is 81.60 percent. The State Health Department informed on Friday that the death rate in Jharkhand is 0.85 percent as against the national average of 1.60 percent.

During the last 24 hours in the state, 1,349 new people were found positive in the Corona investigation, due to which the number of cases has increased to 76,438.

During this period, 4 other people died due to coronavirus, due to which the number of people who died due to the virus has increased to 652. The number of active cases in the state is 12,841, while 62,945 people have recovered from coronavirus.

58 million crosses of infected people in the country

The most rapid corona infection in the world is spreading in India. 86,052 new corona cases have been registered in the country in the last 24 hours on Friday and 1141 people have lost their lives. Since September 2, more than a thousand people have died in the country. The good news is that 81,177 patients have also been cured in 24 hours. The number of patients recovering after six days has been reported to be lower than the new corona infected.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Health, the total number of corona infected in the country has now increased to 58 lakh 18 thousand. Of these, 92,290 people have died. The number of active cases has reduced to 9 lakh 70 thousand and 47 lakh 56 thousand people have been cured. The number of healthy people is almost four times more than the number of active cases of infection.

