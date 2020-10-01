new Delhi: Former Union Minister Bharat Singh Solanki, who was infected with Corona virus in June, was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after 101 days. Congress leader Solanki (66), while speaking to reporters after being discharged, thanked the staff of the private hospital for saving their lives by providing them good treatment.

PM Modi also called Solanki to know the situation. He tweeted, “Talked to Bharat Solanki and know his condition.” He has shown remarkable courage during the 100-day long battle against COVID-19. I wish him good health in times to come. ”

Solanki, a resident of Borsad in Anand district of Gujarat, was admitted to a hospital in Vadodara earlier on 22 June. He was admitted to the CIMS hospital in Ahmedabad on 30 June after the situation deteriorated. Solanki said that I had become very confident that nothing will happen to me and kept meeting people without taking precaution.

He appealed to the people not to take the corona virus lightly and wear masks. He said that it is better to apply mask than to be hospitalized.