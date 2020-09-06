new DelhiOn reaching the national camp, Kovid-19 positive World Championship silver medalist Deepak Poonia has been discharged from the hospital. He has been advised to stay at home in Quarantine. Apart from Poonia (86 kg) who qualified for the Olympics, Naveen (65 kg) and Krishna (125 kg) were also found to be Corona virus positive. All three were part of the national camp at the Sports Authority of India (Sai) center in Sonepat before the wrestlers were placed in the quarantine. Sai tweeted, ‘On reaching Sonepat for the national camp, wrestler Deepak Poonia was found positive in Sai’s trial and was in the hospital. Now the doctors have advised him for quarantine at home as his condition is stable and he does not see any symptoms. The District Kovid Nodal Officer has approved his stay in the house. Poonia, who won a silver medal in the World Championship, qualified for the Olympics. The wrestler was hospitalized as a precaution for further inspection after being found positive for the virus. As per the rules, compulsory RT-PCR testing of wrestlers with all coaches and support staff was done on arrival to the camp to detect the Kovid-19 infection. All the wrestlers gathered for the camp on 1 September. Earlier, Asian and Commonwealth Games champion Vinesh Phogat was found to be Corona virus positive due to which she could not even get the Khel Ratna award. Vinesh Tokyo is the only Indian woman wrestler to qualify for the Olympics. Vinesh later tweeted that she had recovered from the infection and was found negative twice in the trial.