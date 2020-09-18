Ahmedabad Corona virus infection is spreading very fast across the country. So far, more than 51 lakh people across the country have been infected with the corona virus. There have been 1379 new cases of corona virus infection in the last 24 hours in Gujarat. After this, the number of infected in the state increased to 1,19,088 on Thursday.

According to the health department, the number of dead in the state has been 3,273 due to the death of 14 more patients during the last 24 hours. Along with this, the relief was that 1,652 people from various hospitals of the state were discharged after treatment. So far, 99,808 people in the state have been cured of this epidemic after treatment.

According to the department, 280 new cases were reported in Surat. There were 171 cases in Ahmedabad, 145 in Rajkot, 129 in Jamnagar and 127 in Vadodara. Treatment of 16,007 patients is going on in the state. The number of infected people increased to 34,408 with 171 new cases of infection in Ahmedabad. Due to the death of four more patients in the city, the death toll here was 1788.

Let me tell you that the infection of Corona has been increasing, has crossed the figure of 51 lakhs in the country. At the same time, 83,198 infected people have died due to corona infection. So far, 40,25,079 infected patients have been cured across the country due to corona infection. At the same time, 10,09,976 infected are getting their treatment.

