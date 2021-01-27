In particular, the British mutation of the corona virus has been detected in other places in Germany. A federal state now wants to have all positive corona tests checked for the mutations.

“We have known about a mutation for ten minutes and have found out about it from the press”

VIn particular, the corona mutation B.1.1.7 discovered in Great Britain is apparently spreading further in several federal states – albeit at a low level at the moment. In Lower Saxony it has been found in other regions. Nine people in the city and in the district of Göttingen are affected, as the city administration announced on Wednesday. Two other victims came from neighboring counties or federal states. Several people who tested positive are employed by the Göttingen waste disposal companies – it is not yet clear whether there will be any effects on the operations.

The first case in the Stade district relates to the corona outbreak at the aircraft manufacturer Airbus in the Hamburg-Finkenwerder plant. At the weekend it became known that 21 employees at Airbus had tested positive for the corona virus. According to the district of Stade, two Airbus employees were infected with the British variant.

The British variant was also discovered in four people in the Ammerland district. According to the authorities, three of them belong to employees of a Westerstede company who have emigrated from Great Britain.

The virus variant B.1.1.7, which has so far mainly appeared in Great Britain, is, according to experts, easier to transmit than the previously prevalent one. It has not yet been possible to say with certainty whether it is also more deadly.

In a day care center in Freiburg, two children from emergency care are infected with a virus mutation. In addition, according to the Diakonie Baden, 14 teachers and 10 children are now suspected of being infected with a mutated variant of the coronavirus. Four of the six groups are therefore in quarantine, said a spokesman for the German press agency in Karlsruhe on Wednesday.

The first suspected case occurred about two weeks ago. It was not until Wednesday afternoon that the health department informed that indications of a corona mutant had been found. The Baden-Württemberg state government then postponed the decision to open daycare centers and primary schools again. “If the mutant is already spreading among us, we would have to face this new situation,” said Prime Minister Winfried Kretschmann (Greens). Then the question of opening up primary schools and daycare centers would have to be reassessed.

“Focus“Reported that a daycare employee who was contacted had not known until recently that the mutation had reached his workplace:” We have known about a mutation for ten minutes and have found out about it from the press – that was quite a shock . “In a WhatsApp group, the parents of the children have now been informed.

Bremen wants to check all positive tests for mutation

From now on, Bremen will test all positive coronavirus samples for B.1.1.7. The aim is to prevent the mutation from spreading further, said Health Senator Claudia Bernhard (Die Linke). On Monday, two cases of the British mutation in Bremen became known, on Wednesday B.1.1.7 was also detected at a contact person in Bremerhaven.

Bremen is also committed to adapting the vaccination recommendations of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) to the current infection situation. Employees in daycare centers and possibly also in schools should be assigned a higher priority level, demanded the smallest federal state.

In Lower Saxony, the first case of the British mutation had already become public at the end of December. It was a man who died at the Hannover Medical School, whose sample was subsequently examined. His daughter was probably infected during a stay in England and then infected her parents. In mid-January, the mutation was detected in a daycare worker from the Hanover region. According to the Lower Saxony Ministry of Health, there were also three cases of B.1.1.7 in January in the Vechta district.

The South African variant also appears

The mutated variant B.1.351 from South Africa has also been detected in a facility for the disabled in the North Rhine-Westphalian district of Viersen. 11 residents and 13 employees were infected with the corona virus, the district announced on Wednesday. It has spread remarkably quickly, according to a statement.

The mutated virus was detected in two samples, but it can be assumed “that all 24 infected people in the cluster carry the mutant”, as the circle announced. It is not necessary to examine further samples specifically for the mutation.

All 17 residents have been in quarantine in their single rooms since January 23. Work quarantine had been ordered for employees who tested negative. You are allowed to move from home to work to keep the facility running.