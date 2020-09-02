Highlights: One research found the changing nature of corona virus

This virus changes its appearance according to every situation.

So far this virus has changed itself 6 times

Repeated changes bring new challenge to vaccine experts

Coronavirus In India infection is spreading rapidly in India. Meanwhile, all eyes are now on the Corona vaccine latest update. With the introduction of the vaccine itself, people’s lives will be back on track. But in a new study, experts have found the multiple mutations in Covid 19 of this virus. This is a matter of great concern. If this virus keeps changing its nature again and again, then the effect of the Corona Vaccine will also be different and it is possible that even the vaccine cannot prevent its infection.

Many times its protein changes

The study published in a medical journal showed that the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19. There have been many changes in its “spike protein”. It is these proteins that give the virus the ability to infiltrate human cells. Once it enters the body, it starts spreading the infection there, which causes all kinds of problems.

Research revealed

This report from the Journal of Laboratory Physicians was based on analysis of 1,325 genomes, 1,604 spike proteins, and 279 partial spike proteins. These test samples were kept in the US National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) till May 1 and research was conducted there. The study’s lead author, Dr. Sarman Singh, said he found 12 mutations in the spike protein (SARS-COV-2). Six of which were novel mutations. Genetic changes have also been found in Indian strain (MT012098.1) virus infection. He said that we do not know how this will affect the virus of the disease.

This virus can change itself

Experts said maximum genetic changes were observed in spike proteins extracted from the genome of SARS-CoV-2 from the US. Singh said, ‘The virus is known to alter or alter its genetic structure when exposed to different environments. But in this case, the change is happening quite rapidly. We are not sure how this will affect the spread of the disease ‘

Many research institutes took part

The research was attended by several research institutes including experts in infectious diseases and immunity in the Global Health Program, the McGill University Health Center’s Research Institute and the McGill International TB Center, Canada. The study stated that the spike was the major goal of the development of the protein vaccine but that many changes in antigenic epitope were found in all genomes available globally.

The study noted that Covid 19 virus may change in nature within a short period. Which suggests that developing a vaccine for this can be a challenging task. Mutations can be a major reason that antibodies do not form in your body. This indicates that patients infected with mutants will have very few or zero antibodies.