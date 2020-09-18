The maximum 2552 new cases of corona virus infection a day were reported in Madhya Pradesh on Friday and with this the total number of people found infected in the state has reached 100458. The health officer gave information about this. The official said that 24 more deaths have been confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours due to the disease, which has led to the death toll of 1901.

Meanwhile, Public Health Engineering Minister of the state government, Edal Singh Kanshana said that he has been found infected with the corona virus infection. The government spokesperson issued a statement saying that Kanshana himself informed that his corona virus infection report has come positive and that he is enjoying health benefits by living separately in his government residence in Bhopal. He has requested all those who came in contact with him that he should get his examination done and get health benefits as per the advice of the doctor.

Meanwhile, a health officer of Madhya Pradesh told, “During the last 24 hours, due to corona virus infection in the state, six in Indore, five in Bhopal, four in Gwalior, two in Jabalpur and Sagar, Dhar, Betul, Damoh, Rajgarh The deaths of one patient have been confirmed in Chhindwara and Tikamgarh.

He said, “Indore has the highest number of deaths due to corona virus at 485 so far, while 349 in Bhopal, 84 in Ujjain, 79 in Sagar, 120 in Jabalpur, 100 in Gwalior, 28 in Khandwa, Ratlam 31, Betul. 32 people have died in Neemuch, 29 in Neemuch and 35 in Khargone. The remaining deaths occurred in other districts.

The official said that the maximum 396 new cases of Kovid-19 have come in Indore district on Friday, while 224 in Bhopal, 264 in Gwalior, 200 in Jabalpur and 109 in Narsinghpur. He said that out of a total of 1,00,458 infected people in the state till now, 76,952 patients have gone home healthy and 21,605 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Friday, 2554 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering. The official said that at present there are a total of 8,014 prohibited areas in the state.