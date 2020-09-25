There have been 17794 new cases of corona virus infection in Maharashtra. According to the information received by the Health Department, the total number of corona infected has reached 1300757 with more than 17 thousand new cases in the state. Corona virus infection has killed 416 more people in the state in the last 24 hours. With this, the death toll has reached 34761.

At the same time, seven new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Mumbai’s slum area Dharavi on Friday. With this, 3109 cases of infection have been reported so far in this area. A senior official of the Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC) gave this information.

He said that out of the cases of infection reported so far, 2637 patients have been cured while 191 patients are under treatment. BMC does not share the number of dead belonging to the region. About 6.5 lakh people live in Dharavi spread over an area of ​​about two and a half square kilometers.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that my family, my obligation campaign of the state government against the corona virus will create a health blueprint for the state and keep people fit.

Thackeray was speaking at a review meeting on the state of the epidemic in the Konkan and Pune regions. Officials from the respective regions participated in the meeting via video-conference. The objective of this campaign is to locate Kovid-19 patients in the state as well as people suffering from other diseases.