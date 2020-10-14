Coronavirus infection has revealed permanent sudden deafness in some patients. This has been reported in a study conducted in Britain in this regard. The number of people who are deaf due to corona virus infection is very less.According to scientists including experts from ‘University College London’ in the UK, awareness of the cause of deafness due to this infection is very important, because proper treatment with steroids can overcome this problem. He said that the reason for this is not clear, but a similar problem occurs after a viral infection like flu.

Research published in the journal ‘BMJ Case Reports’ mentions a 45-year-old man who is an asthma patient. After being severely infected with the corona virus, his hearing capacity was suddenly destroyed. This person had no other hearing problems before the infection.

The person was given steroid pills and vaccines, after which his hearing capacity partially returned. Researchers said in a study, “Due to the large number of people being infected, further research is needed on the problem of deafness so that this problem can be detected and treated.”