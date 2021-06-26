Because of the classification of Portugal as a corona virus variant area, which will apply from Tuesday, the German travel operator Olimar wants to quickly bring back several hundred German citizens.

Lisbon / Cologne – The company from Cologne, which specializes in Portugal, offered its guests a timely return by Monday evening immediately after the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced, Pascal Zahn von Olimar told the German Press Agency on Saturday. “About ten percent of our guests might want to extend their vacation,” said Zahn.

The RKI declared Portugal a virus variant area on Friday evening because of the spread of the particularly contagious Delta variant of the virus – initially for two weeks. This means an extensive transport ban for airlines, bus and train companies. However, you are allowed to bring back German citizens and foreigners residing in Germany. There is a 14-day quarantine requirement for those who are allowed to enter. It cannot be shortened by a test and also applies to those who have been completely vaccinated and those who have recovered.

Olimar offers everyone who no longer wants to take a booked vacation to Portugal, other vacation spots or a postponement of the trip, said Zahn. Lufthansa emphasized that no changes were planned for flights to and from Portugal for the time being. On the online portals of several airlines, only a few places in machines on Sunday and Monday from Portugal to Germany were displayed on Saturday.

With 1604 new corona infections within 24 hours, the highest value since February was registered in Portugal on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health. The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days (14-day incidence) rose to 137.5. The day before it had been 128.6. According to the EU authority ECDC, this is the highest value of all 30 countries recorded. For comparison: In Germany the value is 25. In Lisbon, the delta variant already accounts for more than 70 percent of all new cases. (dpa)