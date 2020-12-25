A.On Christmas Day, the number of confirmed new corona infections in Hamburg rose by 360. That is 224 fewer new infections than the day before and 187 fewer than the Friday a week ago. According to NDR, however, this development was expected because fewer people may be tested over the holidays.

The number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days fell from 179.6 to 169.7 compared to the previous day, according to the health authorities. A week ago this so-called incidence value was 156.4. The number of deaths in the corona statistics of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) rose by nine to 580 – 66 more than a week ago.

According to the authorities, a total of 34,818 people have been proven to have been infected with the coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic in Hamburg, of which, according to RKI estimates, 25,100 can be regarded as recovered. According to the health authorities, 516 corona patients were treated in Hamburg’s hospitals as of Christmas Eve – 25 fewer than on Wednesday. 100 corona patients were treated in intensive care units – three more than on Wednesday.

Church services in unusual places

Visitors to an open-air church service in front of the Michel in Hamburg acknowledged Bishop Kirsten Fehrs’ Christmas sermon with applause. With reference to the Christmas story, the head of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Northern Germany put the “other place” at the center of her sermon on Thursday afternoon at the Christmas vespers on the church square in front of Sankt Michaelis and made hope despite Corona. “We will change, we even have to. The star brings us on our way, ”she said in front of around 50 people attending the service.

Bishop Kirsten Fehrs holds a Christmas service under Corona distance rules on the church square of the main church St. Michaelis Source: dpa / Markus Scholz

Around half of the places in front of the church marked with candles for registered visitors, however, remained empty, although the event was fully booked. In the afternoon there were services in and in front of the Michel every hour. The Christmas mass with Fehrs in the late evening should also be held outside on the church square, where singing was also allowed.

In his sermon, the Catholic Archbishop Stefan Heße addressed the distance between people, which is necessary to protect against infections. “With the mind everyone knows how important all these contact restrictions are for us right now, but with the heart they are very difficult to bear,” said Heße according to the speech. With this experience, the message of Christmas gains new meaning: God comes very close to people in his newborn Son and shares their fate.

A Hamburg free church celebrated Christmas Eve with a “drive-in Christmas service” in the drive-in cinema. Around 80 cars had registered for the “Online Christmas Experience” of the ICF Hamburg on the Horner Rennbahn, where the participants were shown a service with a “new staging of the Christmas story” along with “musical highlights” on the screen, which was also shown on YouTube was seen. In addition, a Christmas carol should be honored together.

“Drive-in Christmas service” in the drive-in cinema Source: dpa / Markus Scholz

“As a church, we love to touch hearts with art and creativity,” said ICF pastor Andreas Pantli. “Since an elaborate Christmas service could not be implemented this year, we decided to break new ground and offer an online experience.” There were also many license plates from the Hamburg area on the cars of the participants.