DThe Robert Koch Institute (RKI) has again reported an increase in the nationwide seven-day incidence and thus a new high. The RKI gave the value of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants and week on Tuesday morning as 553.2. For comparison: the previous day the value was 528.2, a week ago it was 387.9, in the previous month it was 306.4. The health authorities in Germany reported 74,405 new corona infections to the RKI within one day. This is evident from numbers that reflect the status of the RKI dashboard at 05:06 a.m. A week ago there were 45,690 infections.

According to the new information, 193 deaths were recorded across Germany within 24 hours. A week ago there were 322 deaths. The RKI has counted 8,074,527 proven infections with Sars-CoV-2 since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections go undetected.

The number of corona patients admitted to clinics per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days was 3.14 according to the RKI on Monday. On Sunday it was 3.24.

The number of people who had recovered was given as 7,050,100 on Tuesday morning. The number of people who died from or involved a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 115,842.

Meanwhile, according to the German Hospital Society (DKG), the facility-related vaccination requirement that came into effect in mid-March has so far not led to an increase in the number of layoffs in clinics. “Currently, we have not received any reports from the hospitals about possible layoffs due to the mandatory vaccination that will apply from March 15,” said DKG CEO Gerald Gaß of the “Rheinische Post”. The vaccination rate in hospitals nationwide is very high at more than 90 percent. “But there are regional differences, and we cannot rule out the possibility that problems may arise at individual locations.” The hospital operators therefore do everything they can to carry out educational and informational work in order to convince as many employees as possible to be vaccinated, said Gass.

In addition, as in the weeks before, tens of thousands of people across Germany demonstrated again on Monday evening against the implementation of the corona rules and a possible vaccination requirement. According to an estimate based on police information, this time there were more than 70,000.