DThe nationwide seven-day incidence of new corona infections continues to decline. As the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) announced on Sunday morning, the value is now 1457.9. The previous day it was 1531.5, a week ago it was 1723.8. The value quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI further reported, citing data from the health authorities, the absolute number of new infections reported within 24 hours on Sunday was 74,053 – after 196,456 the day before and 111,224 new infections a week ago. The total number of registered cases of infection in Germany since the beginning of the corona pandemic has increased to 21,627,548.

More than 130,000 corona dead

According to the RKI, 42 further deaths related to the corona virus were registered within 24 hours. The total number of recorded corona deaths in Germany rose to 130,029.

More than two years after the start of the corona pandemic, most everyday government restrictions are coming to an end in large parts of Germany. The new nationwide legal framework has only provided for a few general protective measures since Sunday. In almost all federal states, it is still possible to wear masks, for example in surgeries, nursing homes, clinics, buses and trains, as well as tests in schools, for example. Masks are still mandatory nationwide on long-distance trains and planes. Regardless of state rules, companies, shops and other facilities can continue to maintain specifications such as mask requirements.

The traffic light coalition had pushed through the extensive end of the measures to contain the corona against protests from the federal states, among others. The federal government justifies this by saying that there is no nationwide overload of the health system and that in an emergency stricter rules can be issued regionally.

According to the amended Infection Protection Act, numerous conditions expired on Sunday night, which millions of people had been used to for months – including access only for vaccinated, recovered and tested (3 G) or for vaccinated and recovered (2 G). General mask requirements when shopping or in schools are now mostly over.







Further requirements initially only apply in Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. For the time being, the two countries are the only ones to use the so-called hotspot rule of the Infection Protection Act. It enables further specifications if the state parliament determines a regionally critical situation for the clinics. The other federal states are not making use of this for the time being and complained that the legal criteria in federal law were too uncertain. It is initially valid until September 23, then a follow-up regulation could follow in the fall.