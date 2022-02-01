DThe seven-day incidence of new corona infections in Germany has reached another high. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), it was 1206.2 nationwide on Tuesday morning. On Monday it was 1176.8, on Tuesday last week it was 894.3. The incidence quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI announced, citing data from the health authorities, the number of new infections within 24 hours on Monday morning was 162,613 – after 78,318 on Monday and 126,955 on Tuesday last week. As the RKI further announced, 188 other deaths in connection with the corona virus were also recorded on Tuesday.

According to the RKI, the health authorities have recorded a total of 9,978,146 cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of registered corona deaths in Germany is now 117,974. The RKI puts the number of people who have recovered from corona disease in Germany at around 7,705,000.

In November, the federal and state governments had defined the so-called hospitalization incidence as the decisive benchmark for tightening or relaxing the corona measures. This value indicates how many people per 100,000 inhabitants are hospitalized within seven days because of a corona infection. According to the latest RKI report, the hospitalization incidence on Monday was 4.64 nationwide.