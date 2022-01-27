DThe number of new corona infections in Germany has exceeded the 200,000 mark for the first time. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) reported 203,136 new infections within 24 hours on Thursday morning, citing data from the health authorities. The RKI reported 164,000 new infections on Wednesday and 133,536 on Thursday a week ago. The increase is 52 percent compared to the previous week.

The seven-day incidence also exceeded the thousand mark for the first time and was 1017.4 on Thursday morning. On Wednesday the incidence was 940.6. Last Thursday it was 638.8. The incidence quantifies the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of seven days.

As the RKI further announced, 188 new deaths related to the corona virus were counted on Thursday.

According to the latest information from the institute, the health authorities have recorded a total of 9,238,931 cases of infection since the beginning of the pandemic. The total number of registered corona deaths in Germany is now 117,314. The RKI puts the number of people in Germany who have recovered from an illness caused by the coronavirus at around 7,443,300.