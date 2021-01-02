Highlights: ‘ITC Grand Chola’ Hotel in Gwindi, Chennai becomes Corona virus hotspot

Since December 15 last year, around 85 people have been found infected with the corona virus at the ‘ITC Grand Chola’ hotel in Gwindi, Chennai, including hotel workers. A senior official gave this information on Saturday. He said that samples of 609 people have been taken so far, of which 85 have been found infected.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that the Greater Chennai Corporation has been directed to examine all the guests staying at the hotel. The hotel said in a release that all the guidelines issued by the authorities in the hotel are being followed. Apart from this, only 50 percent of the hotel capacity is being used to ensure maximum distance and safety.



On 15 December, a chef found Corona positive

Radhakrishnan said the first case of infection at the hotel was revealed on December 15 when a chef was confirmed infected. On 31 December 2020, 16 people were found infected with the virus on 1 January 2020.



609 samples taken, 85 people found Corona positive

He said, ‘609 samples have been taken so far from the accommodation of the employees in and around the hotel. 85 people have been found infected so far. He has seen mild symptoms and has been sent home after treatment.