new Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party government and said that the government is “wasting” a part of its ability to conduct investigations through RT-PCR method.

The court said that while around 3500-4000 people are getting infected cases every day, the number of investigations is “very low”. The court said that the Delhi government’s ability to check Corona virus infection with RT-PCR is 15,000 samples per day but the capacity of about 4000 tests is not being used.

Delhi government has not accelerated the number of investigations enough – Subramanian Prasad

Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Subramaniam Prasad said that this shows that despite the court’s insistence on increasing the number of investigations in the national capital, the Delhi government has not accelerated enough.

Let me tell you, the speed in Corona cases in Delhi remains constant. Cases have increased to more than 2 lakh 76 thousand. At the same time 5320 people have died due to this epidemic. The Delhi government says that it is doing everything possible to control matters, but despite the court’s insistence that the government’s negligence in the investigation raises questions.

