Even three years after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, the origin of the pathogen has not been clarified. Now a new report from the US Department of Energy is causing a stir.

Washington – People are still puzzling over how the corona pandemic could have broken out. Now a report from the US Department of Energy is causing a stir: According to this, the authority has identified a leak in a laboratory in China as the most likely cause of the Covid 19 pandemic. The White House referred to continued differing assessments by US government agencies.

US Department of Energy: Corona could have come from a laboratory

At first they had New York Times and the Wall Street Journal reported. A report was made available to the White House and members of Congress that the Department of Energy, based on new evidence, concluded that a leak at a Chinese laboratory was the cause of the pandemic. This conclusion was stated with “low confidence”.

“The intelligence community and the rest of the administration are still investigating this,” John Kirby, a White House spokesman, said at a news conference. There is no final conclusion yet, so it is difficult for him to say anything. “What the President wants are facts. He wants the entire government focused on getting those facts.”

No consensus within the US government on how the corona pandemic broke out

This would make the Department of Energy the second agency in the United States, after the FBI, to blame a laboratory leak for the outbreak. The Department of Energy oversees a network of US laboratories, including biological research laboratories.

US intelligence agencies are divided over whether the virus originated in a lab glitch or was transmitted from animals to humans. Four US intelligence agencies believe natural transmission is the most likely explanation, with two still undecided, the news agency reports AFP. “At this time, there is no definitive intelligence answer to that question,” White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said CNN.

China denies the corona laboratory theory

China immediately rejected the media reports. How Newsweek reported, Mao Ning, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, referred to the findings of a joint report by the World Health Organization and China in March 2021, which called the laboratory leak theory “extremely unlikely”. The origin of Covid-19 should “not be politicized,” she said.

Doubts were quickly expressed about the report and the investigation to which Mao Ning alluded. Many countries criticized China for denying experts access to important data. The Chinese government declined further investigations. (Leoni Billina)