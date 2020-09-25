Reduced viewership for the French Open has been cut further. Corona virus cases are increasing in Paris, due to which the audience has been limited to just 1000 a day.

Earlier, French Prime Minister Jean Castex allowed five thousand spectators, but his office announced on Friday that it would be reduced. However, it will not affect the staff of the stadium apart from the players, coaches and associate members.

The Clay Court Grand Slam French Open was to be held in May, but was postponed and is now being held from 27 September to 11 October. All the players were stopped at two hotels booked by the organizers and no relaxation has been given.

In an unprecedented initiative, the organizers have decided to give more prize money to the losers initially, as it has been a bad year for the players due to Corona. The player losing in the first round will be given 30 percent more prize money than the previous year which will be 60 thousand euros. The qualifying round has also been increased and if you lose in the first round of qualifying, you will get a check of 10,000 Euro.