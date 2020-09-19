Bhopal In Madhya Pradesh, the corona infection is spreading very fast. The number of corona infected patients in the state has crossed one lakh. At the same time, the number of patients who died of infection has surpassed 1,900. Apart from this, about 77,000 patients have become healthy by infection so far.

A bulletin issued by the Health Department states that, “With the increase of 2552 patients in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients in the state has now crossed one lakh. In Indore, 396 infected patients in the last 24 hours After coming to the fore, the number of infected in the district has increased to 18,717. During this period, the total number of patients has increased to 14,339 after the arrival of 224 new patients in Bhopal. Similarly, in Gwalior and Jabalpur also more than two hundred Patients have increased.

At present, 24 patients have died in the last 24 hours. With this, the number of patients who have died so far from Corona virus infection in the state has increased to 1901. On the other hand, 76 thousand 952 patients have become healthy so far. The number of active patients in the state at present is 21,605.

Please tell that Corona infection is not taking the name of stopping the country. So far, more than 52 lakh infection cases have been reported across the country. So far, 52,14,677 corona infection cases have been reported. So far 41,12,551 people have been successful in treatment. At the same time, 10,17,754 corona infected are getting their treatment. So far 84,372 people have lost their lives due to corona infection.

Read also:

Patytm returns to Google Play Store shortly after deletion

Ordinance will come on conversion in UP, Yogi government is busy preparing Mudde ki Baat | ABPGanga