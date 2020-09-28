Highlights: Re-use of N95 mask found amidst threat of corona virus infection

The N-95 mask will be transition-free by combining heat and moisture.

The findings of this research were published on 5 September in the journal ACS Nano

Houston

Scientists have found a solution to the problem of healthcare workers forced to reuse them due to the lack of protective equipment such as N95 masks, despite the risk of corona virus infection. Researchers have found a new way to de-infection the N95 mask by combining heat and moisture to re-use it.

However, researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, Stanford University, and the Dental Branch of the University of Texas, found that slowly heating N95 masks in high relative humidity without deteriorating their quality caused SARS-trapped within the mask. The Cove-2 virus can be deactivated.

Stanford physicist Steven Chu, senior author of this paper, said, ‘This is really a problem, so if you can find a way to recycle masks a few dozen times, this problem goes away.’ Chu said, ‘You can imagine every doctor or nurse that they are going to have their own personal collection of more than a dozen masks. They will be able to make their masks infection-free during the coffee break. ‘



The new study focused on combining heat and humidity with Chu, the virologist Scott Weaver of the University of Texas medical branch, and Stanford / SLAC professors Yi Cui and Wah Chiu to try to make the mask infection-free. . They heated their samples at 25 to 95 ° C temperature for 30 minutes with relative humidity of up to 100 percent. The findings of this research were published in the journal ACS Nano on 25 September.