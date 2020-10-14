A study by an Indian-origin researcher in the US has revealed that once infected with the corona virus, the body develops immunity to Kovid-19 for at least five months. Researchers at the University of Arizona studied antibodies produced in samples of about six thousand people infected with the corona virus.Deepta Bhattacharya, associate professor at the university, said, “We clearly saw high-quality antibodies that were occurring five to seven months after infection”. Researchers report that when the virus first infects the cells, the immune system deploys a short-lived plasma cell to fight the virus, which produces antibodies. He said that the antibodies appear in the blood test up to 14 days after the infection.

Researchers said that the second phase of the immune system response produces long-lived plasma cells that produce high-quality antibodies that will sustain long-term immunity. Bhattacharya and his colleagues studied antibodies levels in people infected with the corona virus for several months. Researchers found abundant corona virus antibodies in blood tests for five to seven months.