There have been 2.64 lakh cases of corona virus worldwide in the last 24 hours, while 4250 people have died due to this dangerous disease. In the last 24 hours, after India and the United States, Brazil, England, Argentina and Russia have reported the most corona cases. At the same time, the most death has occurred in India. In the case of the most affected countries, India comes second.

There have been 12,594 new cases of corona virus in England, 11,242 in Argentina and 10,888 in Russia. At the same time, an increase in corona virus cases has been observed in Marica and Brazil. In the last 24 hours, there have been 41,576 new cases in America while 421 people have died. In Brazil, 25,210 new corona have been found infected and 398 people have died. After several days in India, less than 60 thousand cases have been registered in one day.

According to the Worldometer, so far more than three crore 56 lakh cases of corona virus have been reported worldwide. So far, 10 lakh 45 thousand people have died due to Kovid-19 epidemic. There are about 78 lakh cases of corona virus active all over the world right now. While 26 million people have been cured of this disease so far.

Countries most affected by Corona

In the US, the number of corona virus patients increased to 76 lakh 79 thousand by 6 October morning, out of which 2 lakh 15 thousand people have died. 66.82 lakh people have been infected in India and out of these one lakh 3 thousand people have lost their lives. At the same time, the total number of infected people in Brazil is more than 49 lakh 40 thousand, more than one lakh 46 thousand people have died here.

More than 3 lakh corona cases in 23 countries

In 23 countries of the world, the number of corona infections has reached beyond 3 lakhs. These include Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Germany and Bangladesh. India is the second largest number of infected people in the world. Not only this, it is at number three in the most death cases. Also, India is the second country where there are the most active cases. The recovery rate in India is 84%, which means that 56 lakh people have been cured out of total infected. There are more than 9 lakh 19 thousand active cases in India, they are being treated in the hospital.

