The speed of the Corona virus in Delhi is not taking its name. On Thursday, the number of infected patients has crossed 3 lakh. In the national capital Delhi, it took 126 days for the number of infected to reach one lakh. After this, it took just 65 days to be one to two lakhs. Now it is a matter of concern that two to three lakh patients came in only 29 days. On Thursday, 2726 cases were reported and the total number of patients reached 3,00,833 beyond 3 lakh.

On Thursday, 37 more people died in the national capital. With this, the death toll from corona infection in Delhi has reached 5653. In the last 24 hours, 2643 people have recovered after treatment. Currently, 22 thousand 232 corona infected are being treated in Delhi. The recovery rate in the city has reached 90.73 percent. There are currently 12 thousand 890 people living in home isolation in the state. At the same time, 6,616 infected people are being treated in the hospital.

Corona patients will increase in Delhi in winter

Keeping in mind the respiratory problems, large number of patients coming from outside and large festive celebrations in the upcoming winter season, Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 new cases of Kovid-19 daily. The NCDC report has warned about this.

The report prepared by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) under the guidance of an expert group headed by Dr. VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, has recommended the Delhi government to make arrangements for this.

NCDC said that the death rate in the overall Kovid-19 case in Delhi is 1.9 percent, which is higher than the national average of 1.5 percent. The report states that reducing mortality as far as possible should be one of the major objectives of managing the epidemic.

Corona update: 70 thousand new cases arrived in 24 hours

The number of corona virus cases in the country has crossed 69 lakhs. Out of these, one lakh 6 thousand 490 people have died. The number of active cases has come down to 8 lakh 93 thousand. So far, 59 lakh six thousand people have been cured of Kovid-19 disease. The number of healthy people is seven times more than the number of active cases of infection.

read this also-

A record 3.48 lakh corona cases in the world in 24 hours, a total of 80 lakh active cases, 2.76 crore were corrected

Corona speed increases in US-Brazil, 83 thousand cases in 24 hours, 1700 infected lives