The SARS-CoV-2 virus (new study on coronavirus) caused by Kovid-19 can remain alive on human skin for up to 9 hours (survival time of coronavirus on human skin). That is, the longer the flu viruses stay on the human skin, the more, the more. This has been revealed in a new study. Influenza A virus (IAV), on the other hand, remains alive on the skin for about 2 hours. Researchers at Japan’s Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, including other experts in the study, have said this.

According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Infectious Diseases, both viruses rapidly become inactive after the use of hand sanitizer. The results of the study reveal the importance of using hand washing or sanitizer. Kovid-19 can be prevented from spreading if we wash hands thoroughly with soap or handwash or use a sanitizer.

Just blow it, you will know whether Corona or not, India-Israel discovered amazing technology

Researchers also found that the stability of the corona virus on human skin is uncertain. It also depends on viral exposure. Researchers wrote in the journal, “We developed a model that used pathogens on human skin and understood the stability of corona virus on human skin.”

Covid-19: 64-year-old woman dies from religious practice after lung damage!

Researchers also evaluated how effective disinfectants are in neutralizing corona virus and IAV on human skin. The study showed that the corona virus and IAV were inactivated faster on human skin while more delayed on surfaces such as steel, glass, and plastic.

Corona update: figures giving great relief with tension, know the reason

According to the researchers, the duration of corona virus survival on human skin (9 hours) is much higher than the duration of survival of IAV (1.82 hours). Researchers write in the journal, ‘SARS-CoV-2 survival on human skin for 9 hours may increase the risk of contact infection compared to IAV, thus increasing the epidemic. He said, “Proper hand hygiene is necessary to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 infection.”