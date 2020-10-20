All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has reported the first case of coronary virus infection of an 11-year-old girl with brain nerve damage. The sight of a girl has also been greatly affected by this Vajas. Please tell that the doctor of child neurology division is preparing a report on his health, and it is planned to be published soon. The draft of the report states that we have acute demyelinating syndrome (ADS) in an 11-year-old girl due to corona infection. This is the first case that has been found in children. “

Brain nerve Is covered in a protective layer

The brain nerves are covered in a protective layer, called myelin, that helps to quickly and easily transfer messages from the brain through the body. ADS includes health conditions that damage myelin, brain signals, and affect neural functions such as vision, muscle movement, censor, bladder, and bowel movement, etc.

Baby girlVision ‘ Complaint was lacking in

According to Dr. Shefali Gulati, Chief of the Department of Pediatrics, Child Neurology Division of AIIMS, “This girl came to us with a lack of vision. ADS was seen doing MRI, which is a new expression. However, we now understand that The corona virus specifically affects the brain and lungs “. He said, “We have now planned to publish the report of this case because we have found that such a condition is due to corona infection.”

50% vision of the girl child returned after treatment

It is worth mentioning that the 11-year-old girl was being treated under the supervision of Dr. Shefali Gulati, Chief of Pediatrics Department, Child Neurology Division of AIIMS. Her condition has also improved a bit with immunotherapy and after nearly 50 percent vision, she has been discharged from the hospital. AIIMS doctors are treating another corona positive teenager. This patient was complaining of fever and encephalopathy (swelling in the brain). Presently, in this case, it is being ascertained by the doctors whether his condition was caused by corona.

What the doctor said in the review report

Dr. Gulati, in a review report published in Pediatric Neurology, states that, “Pediatricians in a developing country are facing specific challenges. Only a few centers, including our own, round-the clock child neurology tele-helpline. And tele-counseling services. But limited availability and efficient use of video-call and Internet facilities in village-dwelling homes. “

read this also

America: 14 years of Indian origin Anika did research on making Covid-19 medicine, won so many lakhs of rupees

Punjab becomes the first state to introduce a bill against the Farmers Act of the Center, a provision for punishing lower price than MSP