Mumbai Constant spreading of Corona infection across the country is not taking its name. On Monday, 7,089 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Maharashtra, after which the total number of infected people increased to 15,35,315. The state health department said that 165 patients died due to infection, after which the number of dead increased to 40,514.

The department said that 100 people died in the last 48 hours. At the same time, 21 people died last week and the remaining 44 people died before last week. On Monday, 15,656 patients have been discharged from the hospital after treatment in the day, after which the number of healthy people increased to 12,81,896. Now 2,12,439 patients are being treated in the state.

If we talk about Maharashtra as well as Mumbai, then there have been 1,620 new corona infected cases during the last 24 hours. At the same time, 1,968 people went home after recovering after successful treatment and with 36 new deaths, the death rate of corona infection in Mumbai has reached 9,466. A total of 2,31,070 cases have been reported in Mumbai so far. Of which 1,95,773 infected people have been cured after treatment. At present, 22,693 infected people are being treated in Mumbai.

