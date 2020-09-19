Raipur: The infection of corona, which is continuously spreading in Chhattisgarh, is not taking the name of Chham. Corona virus infection has been confirmed in 3,842 new people in a single day during the last 24 hours in the state. The number of people infected with this virus in the state has increased to 81,617. With this, 2614 people were discharged from hospitals in the state on Friday after becoming infection free. At the same time, 17 patients have also died due to corona virus infection.

State Health Department officials said that 3,842 cases of infection were reported on Friday. These include 672 from Raipur district, 436 from Durg, 334 from Janjgir-Champa, 309 from Rajnandgaon, 302 from Bilaspur, 185 from Korba, 168 from Raigad, 163 from Bastar, 145 from Bijapur, 133 from Dantewada, 118 from Dhamtari, Narayanpur 91, 90 from Balod, 65 from Kabirdham, 63-63 from Sukma and Kanker, 62-62 from Balodabazar, Surajpur and Surguja, 56 from Bemetra, 51 from Mungeli, 47 from Kondagaon, 43 from Korea, 38 from Gariaband, Gorela- There are 35 from Pandra-Marwahi, 30 from Jashpur, 15 from Balrampur, three from Mahasamund and one patient from other state.

Officials said that 9,04,770 samples have been tested so far in Chhattisgarh. Of these, 81,617 people have been confirmed infected. 44,392 patients have become infection free after treatment, 36,580 patients are being treated in the state. At the same time, 645 people infected with the virus have died in the state.

Corona virus infection has been confirmed to be the highest among 26,119 people in Raipur district of the state. The corona virus-infected 301 people have died in the district. Please tell that Corona infection is not taking the name of stopping the country. So far, more than 52 lakh infection cases have been reported across the country. So far, 52,14,677 corona infection cases have been reported. So far 41,12,551 people have been successful in treatment. At the same time, 10,17,754 corona infected are getting their treatment. So far 84,372 people have lost their lives due to corona infection.

