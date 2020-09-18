Raipur: Corona infection across the country has crossed the figure of 51 lakh. At the same time, in Chhattisgarh, corona infection is spreading its feet continuously. During the last 24 hours, 3,809 new corona infections have been reported in the state. After this, the number of people infected with this virus in the state has increased to 77,775.

During the last 24 hours in the state, 2,019 people have gone home from hospitals free of corona infection. At the same time, 17 infected people have died due to corona infection. According to the state health department officials, the maximum number of cases have been seen in the capital Raipur.

Worst case in the capital

According to the state health department data, 1,109 from Raipur district, 329 from Raigad, 322 from Durg, 247 from Bilaspur, 225 from Bastar, 166 from Dhamtari, 145 from Balodabazar, 112 from Balod, 100 from Janjgir-Champa, 82 from Korba. , 80 from Gariaband, 76-76 from Dantewada and Narayanpur, 74-74 from Korea and Sukma, 72 from Mahasamund, 71 from Bemetra, 65 from Mungeli, 58 from Rajnandgaon, 51 from Sarguja, 47-47 from Kabirdham and Kanker, Surajpur 45 patients from Kondagaon, 27 from Balrampur, 23 from Bijapur, 21 from Jashpur and 20 from Gorela-Pendra-Marwahi.

More than 8 lakh investigations done

Officials said that 8,72,584 samples have been tested so far in Chhattisgarh. Of these, 77,775 people have been confirmed infected. In the state, 41,111 patients have become infection free after treatment and 36,036 patients are being treated in the state. 628 people infected with the virus have died in the state.

Corona virus infection has been confirmed to be highest among 25,447 people in Raipur district of the state. Corona virus-infected 296 people have died in the district. Senior state officials said that the sero survey was started on Thursday from the team of ICMR in Chhattisgarh. The ICMR team compiled samples for testing antibodies from people’s bodies in Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon districts.

Officials said that the sero survey being conducted by experts of ICMR by National Health Campaign, Chhattisgarh under Health and Family Welfare Department, will reveal the immunity potential of people against Kovid-19.

