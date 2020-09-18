Mumbai The ever increasing corona virus infection in Maharashtra is not taking its name. There have been 24,619 new cases of corona virus infection in the state in the last 24 hours. After this, the total number of infected in the state has increased to 11,45,840.

The state health department released the data, stating that 398 more patients have died in the state in the last 24 hours. After which the number of dead in the state increased to 31,351. After treatment, 19,522 more people were discharged from the hospital on Thursday, after which the number of people recovering from the epidemic increased to 8,12,354. Currently, 3,01,752 corona-infected people are being treated in the state.

At the same time, 2,411 new cases of infection have been reported in Mumbai, after which the total number of infected people in the city has increased to 1,78,385. At the same time, 43 more people died due to infection, after which the number of dead increased to 8,323. With this, 2,269 new cases of infection have been reported in Pune city and a total of 1,36,393 people have been infected here. At the same time, after the death of 28 people, the number of dead has increased to 3,102.

Let me tell you that the infection of Corona has been increasing, has crossed the figure of 51 lakhs in the country. At the same time, 83,198 infected people have died due to corona infection. So far, 40,25,079 infected patients have been cured across the country due to corona infection. At the same time, 10,09,976 infected are getting their treatment.

