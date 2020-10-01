Hyderabad The infection of the Corona epidemic, which is continuously spreading in Telangana, has reached 2,214 new people in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of infection cases in the state has reached 1,93,600, while the death toll has gone up to 1,135 with eight more deaths due to infection.

A bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday said that 305 new cases were reported in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 191 in Rangareddy, 153 in Medchal Malkajgiri, 149 in Nalgonda, 131 in Warangal city, 106 in Karimnagar. Cases have come to light.

The bulletin said that on September 30, 54,443 samples were tested. So far, a total of 30,50,444 investigations have been done in the state. The bulletin said that there were 81,957 investigations per million population in the state. A total of 1,63,407 patients have been cured in the state so far, while 29,058 patients are treated.

The rate of recovery of patients in the state has increased to 84.40 percent, while it is 83.51 percent in the country. In the case of Kovid-19, the death rate in the state is 0.58 percent, while at the national level it is 1.56 percent.

Please tell that more than 62 lakh people have been infected with Corona infection so far throughout the country. Out of which 97 thousand infected have died. At the same time, more than 51 lakh corona infected have also been cured after treatment. Currently, the figure of corona infects is being reported across 9 lakhs across the country.

