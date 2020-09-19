Hyderabad There have been 11 new deaths in Telangana in the last 24 hours due to Corona virus infection, while 2,043 new cases of infection have been reported. State health officials have given this information on Friday. The number of deaths due to Kovid-19 in the state has now gone up to 1,016, while the total number of cases has reached 1,67,046.

According to the Health Department report, the death rate in Telangana is 0.60 percent, which is much better than the national average of 1.62 percent. It has been reported in the report that 54 percent of those who died were suffering from other diseases. According to state health officials, out of 1,67,046 cases, no signs of coronavirus have been found in 70 percent of the people. At the same time, new cases were reported from Greater Hyderabad. After that, new cases have also been reported in Rangareddy, Malkajgiri.

In the last 24 hours, 1,802 patients have recovered and gone home in Telangana. After this, the total number of patients recovering from Kovid-19 has reached 1,35,357. The recovery rate in the state is 81.02 percent, which is much better than the national average of 78.84 percent. There are currently 30,637 active cases in Telangana.

Let us know that so far more than 52 lakh infection cases have been reported across the country. So far, 52,14,677 corona infection cases have been reported. So far 41,12,551 people have been successful in treatment. At the same time, 10,17,754 corona infected are getting their treatment. So far 84,372 people have lost their lives due to corona infection.

