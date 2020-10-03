Bhopal On Friday, 2,019 new cases of Corona virus infection were reported in Madhya Pradesh and with this the number of infected people has reached 1,32,107. In the last 24 hours in the state, 36 more deaths have been confirmed due to this disease, taking the death toll to 2,372.

A health officer of Madhya Pradesh told, “During the last 24 hours, six in Indore, five in Bhopal, three each in Jabalpur, Singrauli and Shahdol, two in Sehore and Khargone, Morena, Sagar, due to Corona virus infection in the state. One patient died in Narsinghpur, Shivpuri, Ratlam, Damoh, Vidisha, Mandsaur, Dewas, Jhabua, Chhindwara, Chhatarpur and Balaghat.

According to the Health Officer, “The maximum coronation virus in the state so far has been 578 deaths in Indore, while 399 in Bhopal, 94 in Ujjain, 101 in Sagar, 154 in Jabalpur and 131 in Gwalior. The remaining deaths have occurred in other districts.

The official said that the maximum number of 495 new cases of Kovid-19 have come in Indore district on Friday, while 242 in Bhopal, 97 in Gwalior, 93 in Hoshangabad, 45 in Narsinghpur, 47 in Shivpuri and 172 in Jabalpur. .

The health officer said that out of a total of 1,32,107 patients in the state, so far 1,09,611 patients have gone home after getting healthy and 20,124 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Friday, 2,332 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering.

Read also:

Hathras case: ABP News campaign continues, five policemen suspended including SP, know what happened so far?

Hathras Case: Narco test directive of victim family, accused and police team