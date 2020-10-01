Bhopal Corona virus infection is not taking its name in Madhya Pradesh. On Wednesday, 2,004 new cases of Corona virus infection were reported in the state and with this the total number of people infected with this virus so far in the state reached 1,28,047.

It has been informed by the Health Department that 35 more deaths have been confirmed in the state in the last 24 hours due to this disease, taking the death toll to 2,316.

A health officer of Madhya Pradesh said, “Seven of the corona virus infections in the state during the last 24 hours in Indore, four in Bhopal, three each in Jabalpur and Hoshangabad, two in Shahdol, Betul, Vidisha, Sehore and Jhabua – Two and one patient deaths have been confirmed in Gwalior, Khargone, Sagar, Narsinghpur, Dhar, Chhindwara, Anuppur and Balaghat.

“So far 565 deaths have occurred in the state due to Corona virus infection in Indore, 392 in Bhopal, 94 in Ujjain, 100 in Sagar, 150 in Jabalpur and 130 in Gwalior. The remaining deaths have occurred in other districts. “The official said that on Wednesday, maximum 482 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in Indore district, while 278 in Bhopal, 123 in Gwalior and 176 in Jabalpur.

He said that out of a total of 1,28,047 infected people in the state, 1,04,734 patients have gone home healthy and 20,997 patients are being treated in various hospitals. He said that on Wednesday, 2,289 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering.

So far, 62,25,763 corona infection cases have been reported across the country. Of which 97,497 corona infected have died during treatment. At the same time, 51,87,825 infected people have been cured and sent home during treatment. Currently 9,40,441 corona infects are being treated in hospital and home isolation.

