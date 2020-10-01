Patna The cases of corona virus infection in Bihar are constantly increasing. The number of people infected so far in the state has increased to 1,82,906. At the same time, the number of people who died due to the death of 10 more people during the last 24 hours reached 904 on Wednesday.

According to the information received from the health department, with the arrival of 1,435 new cases of corona virus infection from 4 pm to 4 pm on Wednesday in Bihar, the number of infected cases has increased to 1,82,906 in the state so far. In the last 24 hours, 1,31,383 samples were tested in Bihar and 1735 corona virus infected patients were cured.

So far 72,66,150 samples have been examined in the state in which 1,69,625 patients found infected have been cured. The number of patients currently under treatment of Kovid-19 in Bihar is 12,376 and the recovery rate of patients is 92.74 percent.

So far, 62,25,763 corona infection cases have been reported across the country. Of which 97,497 corona infected have died during treatment. At the same time, 51,87,825 infected people have been cured and sent home during treatment. Currently 9,40,441 corona infects are being treated in hospital and home isolation.

