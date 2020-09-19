Ranchi: In Jharkhand, the ever increasing corona virus infection is spreading rapidly. In the state, 12 more people died due to corona infection in the last 24 hours, after which the total number of deaths due to infection in the state has reached 602. While 1,478 new cases of infection have been reported during the last 24 hours, the total number of infected people in the state has increased to 68,578. Its information has been released from the Health Department.

According to the Health Department report, 54,052 of the 68,578 infected in the state have recovered and returned to their homes. Apart from this, treatment of 13,924 other infected people continues in various hospitals. While 602 others have died. A total of 25,962 samples were tested on Friday, of which 1478 were found infected.

Let us know that so far more than 52 lakh infection cases have been reported across the country. So far, 52,14,677 corona infection cases have been reported. So far 41,12,551 people have been successful in treatment. At the same time, 10,17,754 corona infected are getting their treatment. So far 84,372 people have lost their lives due to corona infection.

