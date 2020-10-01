Ahmedabad With 1,390 new cases of corona virus infection reported in Gujarat on Wednesday, the total number of infected patients in the state increased to 1,37,394. The health department of the state government has shared this information. The department said that after the death of 11 more infected, the total death toll increased to 3,453.

The Health Department said in a statement that during the same period 1372 people have been cured in the state and with this the number of people getting infection-free in the state has increased to 1,17,231. It has been said that the rate of infection-free is now 85.32 percent in the state.

Surat district has the highest number of 298 new cases in the state, followed by 197 in Ahmedabad, 151 in Rajkot and 133 in Vadodara which are prominent. After them comes the place of other districts. The 11 infected people died in the state, four in Surat, three in Ahmedabad, while one each in Kutch, Mahisagar, Rajkot and Vadodara. 16,710 patients are now being treated in Gujarat, of which 86 are on life saving devices.

Please tell that more than 62 lakh people have been infected with Corona infection so far throughout the country. Out of which 97 thousand infected have died. At the same time, more than 51 lakh corona infected have also been cured after treatment. Currently, the figure of corona infects is being reported across 9 lakhs across the country.

So far, 62,25,763 corona infection cases have been reported across the country. Of which 97,497 corona infected have died during treatment. At the same time, 51,87,825 infected people have been cured and sent home during treatment. Currently 9,40,441 corona infects are being treated in hospital and home isolation.

