Srinagar: Corona infection continues to spread. The number of people infected due to Corona virus infection has crossed 52 lakhs. With this, Corona has started spreading its foot in Jammu and Kashmir. In Jammu and Kashmir too, the corona infection is spreading rapidly. In the last 24 hours, more than one thousand people have been found corona positive here.

In fact, 1,330 new patients infected with Corona virus have been found in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday during the last 24 hours. While 15 people have died due to corona virus during this period. The death toll in the union territory has risen to 966. In a statement issued by the Information and Public Relations Department, it said that in the new cases, 672 cases are from Jammu division and 658 cases are from Kashmir division.

With this, the number of corona virus cases has increased to 61,041 in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 39,305 patients have been cured of corona virus so far. The number of active cases in the union territory is now 20,770, out of which 11,823 cases are from Jammu division and 8,947 are from Kashmir division.

At the same time, Corona infection is not being named throughout the country. So far, more than 52 lakh infection cases have been reported across the country. So far, 52,14,677 corona infection cases have been reported. So far 41,12,551 people have been successful in treatment. At the same time, 10,17,754 corona infected are getting their treatment. So far 84,372 people have lost their lives due to corona infection.

