Munich – The director of the Institute for Virology at the University Hospital Bonn, Hendrik Streeck feels that it is in the fight against that Coronavirus * “Too much fear” in Germany. Although he believes that the health system is well prepared for the coming autumn and winter months, he sees the problem in people’s minds.

“Mentally, however, we are less prepared in Germany,” said the 43-year-old in an interview with dpa. He also sees missed opportunities: “Over the summer we have not been able to find pragmatic solutions on how to continue in certain areas if the number of infections increases significantly.”

Coronavirus in Germany: Hendrik Streeck fears debates in the wrong direction

The concern of the Virologists * be it that fall too little in terms of solutions Covid-19* is discussed. Instead, they are debating how to further reduce public life. For Streeck it is also not important to only pay attention to the pure number of infections – after all, asymptomatic infections are not a bad thing. Exactly this topic could become a matter of dispute in a current top meeting between Chancellor Merkel and the country leaders.

“Afterwards, the person can probably no longer be infected and no longer contribute to the infection process. In addition, the possibility of long-term consequences cannot be ruled out. ”Of course, the number of infections should not be disregarded, but in his opinion, the load should be in the inpatient treatment and the proportion of occupied intensive care beds are included in the ratio. Correspondingly defined threshold values ​​could thus stipulate stricter measures in everyday life.

A good summary of the discussion. Constructively non-destructive and without alarmism. https://t.co/WUXlpNX3gT – Hendrik Streeck (@hendrikstreeck) September 14, 2020

Coronavirus in Germany: Hendrik Streeck appeals to the younger generation

If you look at the increase in the number of infections, it is noticeable that the number of Deaths* has increased significantly less. The Bonn native sees a reason for this not only in the age of those affected, but also in the number of viral pneumonia, which was hardly observed in the summer. This is a phenomenon “that we know without understanding the mechanism behind it.”

The behavior of the citizens also plays a role here. It is already known that distance regulations and the wearing of masks reduce the dose of infection, which in turn leads to milder symptoms. Nevertheless, Streeck appeals to the younger generation, who could increase the risk of not being able to go to the doctor due to minor symptoms:

“I am counting on people to take responsibility, not only for themselves, but also for other people. Almost everyone of us knows the elderly or people risk groupsfor which infection can be dangerous. Such a pandemic can only be dealt with together. ” (ta) merkur.de is part of the nationwide Ippen-Digital editors network.

