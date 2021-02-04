So far, Uefa and IOC are sticking to their plans to host a pan-European European Championship and Olympics in Tokyo this summer. The German virologist Hendrik Streeck does not like that. There would be a lack of scientific knowledge.

Sports “Did we miss” Streeck currently considers the risks for EM and the Olympics to be incalculable

D.he virologist Hendrik Streeck sees failures in the scientific risk assessment for hosting the European Football Championship and the Olympics this summer. These major events can only be approved if the possible corona consequences of these sporting events were researched beforehand. “We didn’t investigate that. We missed it all of last year, ”said Streeck.

The European Football Union Uefa is sticking to its plans to host the European Championship in twelve countries, as is the International Olympic Committee at the Summer Games in Tokyo. The organizers had recently reaffirmed this several times, also under the impression of the continuing threatening pandemic situation in many countries.

“As a virologist, I would have to say: We don’t want a single infection, that’s why it doesn’t work. That would be the reflex response “, said Streeck (43), but added:” For myself I would say: We have to see what works and what doesn’t. “In this context, the director of the Institute of Virology at the University Hospital Bonn believes that this is missing but currently sufficient scientific knowledge to ensure that the European Championships and the Olympics can be held safely.

Both top events had been postponed for one year this summer in 2020 due to the Corona crisis. Uefa and the organizers of the Tokyo Games are currently working on detailed plans for the event under Corona conditions. The organizers of the Olympics are presenting a series of so-called “playbooks” these days. These manuals describe how athletes, supervisors, officials, helpers and media representatives must behave in Tokyo.

Attend the Games in Tokyo “at your own risk”

For example, it said: “Despite all precautionary measures, we would like to point out that not all risks and consequences can be completely ruled out and that you agree that you visit the Olympic Games and Paralympics at your own risk.”

Participants in the Summer Games have to be prepared for severely restricted freedom of movement. In the two weeks after their arrival in Japan, athletes and their supervisors are only allowed to move between accommodation, Olympic competition and training facilities and a few clearly defined locations, according to a handbook published by the organizers on Wednesday. The 32-page document sets out the basic rules for all Olympic participants in games under Corona conditions.

This also includes a strict mask requirement, regular corona tests before and after entry as well as the request to use a corona warning app and compliance with hygiene rules. The Olympians should not use public transport. In the arenas, athletes should not be supported by cheers and chants, but only by clapping. Whether spectators will be admitted to the Olympics as well as the EM is still open.