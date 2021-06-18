ofAndreas Schmid shut down

The corona situation in Germany is stable, but the pandemic is not over, warns the virologist Hendrik Streeck. He advocates a reform of the mask requirement.

Munich – Germany seems to have the corona pandemic under control. As temperatures rise, the number of infections falls. The nationwide seven-day incidence on Friday (June 18) was just 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the number of reproductions was 0.70. Both values ​​speak for a moderate infection rate, but appearances could be deceptive.

Corona: Streeck warns – pandemic is not over yet, criticism of reactive politics

The Bonn virologist Hendrik Streeck considers the step-by-step approach to easing corona requirements to be appropriate. “I see it as right that you go forward in baby steps and see what is responsible and how the numbers develop,” said Streeck Fulda newspaper. But no false conclusions should be drawn from this. You are not at the end of the pandemic.

The virologist complained that politicians are still acting too reactively instead of actively making decisions. “We are failing to learn as much as possible from the pandemic and to prepare for autumn and winter. There is a general impression that the virus will go away and that we will have overcome the pandemic if the next few months run smoothly, ”said Streeck. But you have to prepare for all eventualities that could arise in autumn. There are too many unexplained unknowns, such as the delta variant, about which too little is known. More and more cases of this virus mutation, which was initially rampant in India, are currently being reported – also in Germany.

Corona: Streeck criticizes the current mutation debate – and calls for pandemic council

The debate about the delta variant has long since picked up speed, but for Streeck it belongs exclusively to virology and epidemiology, not to the public discussion. “What we know: Our measures and luckily the vaccines work just as well against the variants. All horror reports and warnings only create unnecessary fear among citizens, ”warned Streeck.

The virologist advocated an interdisciplinary pandemic council that was already doing business games. “My plea is that we get into a forward-looking mode, that we start this pandemic to think differently – in such a way that as much as possible everything can remain open, ”demanded Streeck. At the same time, he spoke out in favor of corona rapid tests no longer being mandatory in the case of low incidences.

Corona in Germany: Streeck advocates summer-winter mode with mask compulsory

In addition, the Göttingen native campaigned for a summer-winter mode with the mask requirement. A mask requirement outside is not very effective in summer and winter. You have to see this in a more differentiated way indoors. In the past, voices had become increasingly loud after the end of the mask requirement. In particular, politicians from the AfD and FDP spoke out in favor of an early end of the bid – as in Denmark, for example. From June 14th, Germany’s northern neighbors will no longer be required to wear a mask in almost all areas of public life.

Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) recently called on the federal states to intensively discuss the question of the end of the mask requirement. Party colleague and SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach and Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) have meanwhile spoken out in favor of a gradual end to the mask requirement. “When the incidence falls, we should proceed in stages: In a first step, the mask requirement can be omitted outside,” explained Spahn. (as with dpa)