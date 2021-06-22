ofMichelle Brey shut down

Homeschooling, fewer apprenticeships: how will the younger generation continue to deal with the corona pandemic? Minister Hubertus Heil warns – the child protection association sees a “tragedy”.

Munich – schoolchildren, students, trainees – where are you in the coronavirus crisis? In view of the Corona trend, which has been positive for weeks, there is great hope that education will soon be able to be imparted “traditionally” again.

That would also be urgently needed. Because since the beginning of the Corona crisis, the smallest ones in particular have been struggling with a major challenge: homeschooling. Most recently, a study showed that distance learning is as effective as the summer vacation. A look into the future holds hope for normality. But this is clouded by the spread of the delta variant. There is no shortage of warnings – and neither are there any demands on the governments in the country.

Coronavirus: “A single tragedy” – protection and prevention in schools

The virus mutant is expected to be the predominant one in Germany in the near future – similar to the one in Great Britain, where the number of cases is increasing. Experts warn urgently against the delta variant. So do the students have to be prepared for tough restrictions to come into effect again after the summer vacation?

Compared to the Süddeutsche Zeitung Health Minister Jens Spahn said: “It is our goal that school can start again as normally as possible after the holidays. We owe that to the children and adolescents. ”Most recently, Spahn revoked his statements regarding the necessity of mask compulsory and alternating instruction in autumn and winter.

The Child Protection Association is already calling for more prevention and better protection in schools. In this phase of the pandemic, too, not enough is being done politically – for example through better digital equipment or the timely installation of ventilation. This is how association president Heinz Hilgers said to the Editorial network Germany. “It’s a single tragedy,” he said. “I’m afraid the children will be the losers of the pandemic again.”

Hilgers said it was questionable how many freedoms are already being granted again. “There are parties celebrated with 1000 people, the football stadiums are always full. My advice would therefore be not to overdo it with the freedoms in order not to slip into a new crisis in the autumn. ”

Corona in Germany: kink in the training market – Heil warns

Meanwhile, Federal Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (SPD) fears problems in another area: the training market. “The number of apprenticeships and applicants has already declined last year. The test comes this summer, ”he told the newspapers Funke media group. The second year of training starts in September during the corona pandemic.

According to the Federal Institute for Vocational Training, “59,900 or 11.7% of the company training places were still vacant as of September 30, 2020.” At the same time, the number of training places in 2020 fell by 50,700 places compared to the previous year (8.8 percent).

“We are currently fighting against the clock, as the training year begins on September 1st. One thing is clear: we must not allow a Corona class in training, ”said the politician. Many companies are currently hesitating because they believed they could not afford apprentices because of the economic damage, the minister said. He called on companies to make greater use of state support offers such as the training bonus. (mbr)