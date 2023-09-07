Home page World

The new vaccine from Biontech has already been adapted to new corona variants. In view of a new wave of infections, the Stiko makes recommendations.

Frankfurt – The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) continues to recommend against the Coronavirus to get vaccinated. Doctors warn of rising corona numbers in autumn and winter. So who should get vaccinated now?

Corona variant “Pirola” is spreading – new vaccine from Biontech available soon

In autumn and winter, 14 million vaccine doses from Biontech are to be available, which are adapted to current variants of the corona virus. As the Federal Ministry of Health announced, these will be delivered between September and November. The first vaccines should arrive in practices as early as September 18th. The However, the Medical Association predicts problems. Biontech’s vaccine is matched to the Omicron subline XBB.1.5 and is still being tested against currently circulating variants such as “Pirola” is just as effective.

An adapted vaccine from the manufacturer Novavax should also be available soon, but this is still waiting for approval by the European Commission. A total of around 25 million new vaccine doses from Biontech and Novavax would then be available. It is still unclear whether the vaccine is also effective against the virus type BA.2.86. The variant known as “Pirola” is rampant, especially in Israel, but has already occurred in several European countries, including Switzerland and Denmark. Experts fear that “Pirola” could undermine the built-up immune protection through vaccinations or infections, since it differs greatly from variants such as “Eris”. This is currently being investigated in more detail.

Who should be vaccinated against the coronavirus in autumn and winter?

In recent months, the demand for corona vaccinations has been sluggish. In addition to the soon to come 14 million vaccine doses from Biontech, there are still almost 70 million older doses lying around. A large part of it also comes from Biontech, the vaccines were adapted to the variants BA.4 and BA.5. Due to the large reserves, the contracts with Biontech have already been changed at EU level in order to reduce or stretch further deliveries.

Whether the older vaccine doses will still be used at all when the new vaccine comes out may be questioned. According to the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko), the new and adapted vaccine is recommended for everyone who is 60 years of age or older or who belongs to a risk group. This includes all people from the age of six months who are at particular risk of a severe course of COVID-19 as a result of an underlying disease. Basic immunization is still recommended for healthy people, i.e. at least three “immunological events”. At least two of these should be vaccinations, a corona infection is also possible as a third event. (rd with dpa)